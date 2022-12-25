Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $333.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

