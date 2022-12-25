Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

