Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 350.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $457.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

