Citigroup Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $878.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $899.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

