CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

