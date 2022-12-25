Coerente Capital Management Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

