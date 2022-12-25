Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

CMC opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

