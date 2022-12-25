Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

