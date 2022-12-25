Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $687.67 and its 200 day moving average is $654.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.