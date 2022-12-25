Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

