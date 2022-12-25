Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

