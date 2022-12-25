Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 3.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.53. 64,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,711,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Specifically, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

