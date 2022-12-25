Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) SVP Chad Verbowski Sells 7,668 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

