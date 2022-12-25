Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

