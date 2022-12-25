Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

