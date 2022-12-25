Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $483.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

