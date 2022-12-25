Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 193 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.