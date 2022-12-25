Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
