Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $156.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.56.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

