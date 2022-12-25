Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.13 and its 200 day moving average is $241.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

