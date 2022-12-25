Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 14,787 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

