Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

