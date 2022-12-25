Consolidated Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Dollar General accounts for 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Shares of DG opened at $247.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

