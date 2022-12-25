Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,761 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

