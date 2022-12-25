Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,093 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

