Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 11.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,359 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

