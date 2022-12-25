Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 298,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.