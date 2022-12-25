Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

