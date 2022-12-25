Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHV stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

