Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,034 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $214.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

