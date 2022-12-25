Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

