Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 44,974 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,974 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

