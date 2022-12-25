Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

