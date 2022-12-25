Corundum Group Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.