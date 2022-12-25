Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 8,074 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COUP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.