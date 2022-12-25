Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 3,076 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $17,162.20.

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.