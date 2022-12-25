Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$132.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.51. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

