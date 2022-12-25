Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$66.00” Price Target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 881.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

