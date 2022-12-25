Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $112.02 million and $13.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011304 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
