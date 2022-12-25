Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.74 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.54.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

