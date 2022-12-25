CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

