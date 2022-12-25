CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

