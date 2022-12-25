D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Sells $2,690,400.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.99.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

