D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Sells $2,690,400.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

