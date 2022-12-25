DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.66 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Comerica Stock Up 0.8 %

Comerica stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,541,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,431,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

