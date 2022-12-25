Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLR. Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.75 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,935,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

