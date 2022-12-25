Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

