DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

