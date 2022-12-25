Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

