Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

