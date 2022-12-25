Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

